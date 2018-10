Mackenzie Joyce scored a pair of goals and Haley Oko had the other when the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Amity High, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Joyce scored her goals in the first half, with Howard and Oko assisting, as coach Marvin Miller’s squad improved to 7-0-1 overall and 3-0-0 in divisional play.

Arianna Malick stopped eight shots.

Amity’s Grace Lodewick made seven saves.