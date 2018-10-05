Movie Menu: The Addams Family, Walk the Line, Twister and more

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?
Friday, Oct. 5
Forrest Gump (1994)
Tom Hanks won his second (in a row) Oscar as Best Actor for making us believe in a man with a simple mind and a huge heart.
8 p.m., VH-1
The Addams Family (1991)
Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia bring the musty television series to the big screen in this offbeat comedy about a most eccentric family.
6:10 p.m., Freeform
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Bruce Willis tries to comfort a young boy who claims he can “see dead people” in this masterful thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.
7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., WGN
Saturday, Oct. 6
Hoosiers (1986)
Gene Hackman stirs the heart as the coach of a small-town basketball team with bigger dreams than quality talent.
10:30 a.m., Sundance
Apollo 13 (1995)
Tom Hanks captures our imaginations as the leader of a brave crew of astronauts trying to make history in space.
1 p.m., Sundance
Remember the Titans (2000)
Denzel Washington arrives in a small town, starts to coach the football team, and begins to realize the difference he can make.
2:30 p.m., CMT
Sunday, Oct. 7
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Greer Garson won an Oscar for her stirring performance as a brave woman holding her family and village together in England during World War II.
12 noon, TCM
A Star Is Born (1954)
Judy Garland should have won an Oscar for her thrilling turn as a young woman with ambition who finds room in her life to love.
2:30 p.m., TCM
Twister (1996)
Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton try to battle bad weather and bad feelings they share about each other in this thriller about tornadoes.
3:30 p.m., CMT
Walk the Line (2005)
Joaquin Phoenix brings the music, disappointments and fears of the legendary Johnny Cash to the movies in this by-the-books bio pic that comes to life when Phoenix steps on screen.
12 noon and 6 p.m., CMT
Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962)
Doris Day leaves the familiarity of romantic comedy – her favorite type of movie to make in the early 1960s – for this extravagant musical about a circus.
5:45 p.m., TCM