Library News: Upcoming programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Story time – Thursdays, October 4 and October 11, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

First Spanish with Sandra – Friday, October 5 and October 12, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please note new day and time. Please register.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, October 5, 1 p.m. The selection for September is Glory Over Everything by Kathleen Grissom. This is a panorama of WWII which illuminates a part of history seldom seen: the women’s war. In Love we find out who we want to be. In war we find out who we are. October’s title is Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Spanish with Sandra – Tuesdays, October 9 and October 16, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4-8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish – Tuesday, October 9 and October 16, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities. Please register for the entire month.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, October 10 and October 17, 11 a.m. Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursday, October 4 and October 11, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room.

Alphabits – Thursdays, October 4 and October 11, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – Thursdays, October 4 and October 11, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Friday, October 5 and October 19, 9:00 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room. No program on October 12.

Connect: ELL – Fridays, October 5 and October 12, 1 p.m., Attention English Language Learners! Join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old + with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up!

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, October 9 and October 16, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Knit! – Tuesdays, October 9 & October 16, 6:00 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story to Art – Wednesday, October 10, 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a bi-weekly drop-in story time for children ages 3 to 5 year old and their caregivers. Next program is on October 24 with a special guest, local author Bill Rockwell.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.