Girls soccer: Gaelettes answer challenge to stay unbeaten

When challenged, the Shelton High girls soccer team responded with a 4-1 victory over Sheehan High in Wallingford on Thursday.

“We didn’t find our energy at the start of the second half,” coach Marvin Miller said after the Titans halved their deficit to 2-1 on Olivia Dubic’s breakaway thirteen minutes into the second session. “We weren’t controlling possession and giving up that goal woke us up.”

Leah Vohra led Shelton’s answer with a great ball to Devan Wildman, which led to a corner opportunity.

Maggie Howard drove it from the flag into the 18-yard box, where Haley Oko’s header led to a scramble. Mackenzie Joyce pounced on the ball and slotted it home for a 3-1 advantage at the 18:54 mark.

Zoe Rogers, who earned man of the match honors for her unending focus, made a great run from the halfway line. The senior then passed to Howard on the left. Showing patience, Howard settled the ball then ripped it home for a 4-1 lead with 12:52 left to play.

Shelton improved to 8-0-1 overall and 4-0 in the SCC.

“Sheehan has always been a tough foe in the old Housy (Housatonic League),” Miller said. “We struggled to finish in the first half. But we stayed in our offense, and if we do that we will score goals.”

Oko gave Shelton the lead when the junior booted the ball toward the far post. Instead of connecting with a teammate, Oko saw it catch net in the upper 90 with 29:01 off the clock in the opening half.

Cassie Beacham then showed off the patented curve off a free kick at the five-minute mark. From right of frame and 30 yards out, Beacham’s slice was knocked home by Noelle Garretson.

Sheehan (4-4-1) tried to attack over the top, but sweeper Heather Garrett was in synch with keeper Arianna Malick.

Erin Keary, Beacham and Wildman turned aside Titan advances and quickly played the ball forward.

Esabel Rosa, Vohra, Rogers, Haley Adcox and Garretson dominated the middle 30, with fine play coming from Carolyn Maher, Emily Sandin and Jaden Perez.

Joyce, Oko, Howard, Elizabeth Porto, Abigail Carlson and Lindsey Iadarola kept pressure on Sheehan’s back line.

Shelton is back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Lauralton Hall from Milford at 3:45.