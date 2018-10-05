Boys soccer: Gaels double up Guilford Indians

The Shelton High boys soccer team won a 6-3 decision from SCC foe Guilford High at Capewell Park on Friday.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak, as coach Isaac Montalvo’s squad improved to 6-4.

“We needed this win and the boys played very well,” Montalvo said. “Guilford is always a strong team, physical and talented. We wanted to build from the back to help us connect with the midfield and then get ball to the attacking third.”

Erik Lorent and Jonathan Dias scored two goals each, with Lorent’s second tally coming off his hustle that resulted in an own goal on Guilford now 4-5-1.

Alexander Coleman and Zach Prindle also scored goals.

Lorent had three assists. Coleman, Dias and Stylianos Mysirlidis one apiece.

Lorent gave the Gaels the lead in the 15th minute with a chip shot to complete a rush by Dias and Coleman.

Reino Sawan went the distance in net for the Gaels.

The sophomore was helped by the back three of Anthony Russo, Nicolas Turco and Jack Neary.

Lorent, Coleman and Dias doubled back to help mark in the midfield, where Mysirlidis, Max Henning, Justin Sanzo and Prindle kept the Indians in check.

A great individual effort by Eric LePeak resulted in the Guilford goal that tied the game at the 30:53 mark.

Shelton took the lead after a relentless possession by Mysirlidis, who pinwheeled with the ball though three defenders. Dias collected it there and placed it past Ian Slattery for a 2-1 Gael advantage at 38:38.

Sawan had to make a double stop off Ryan Leiby’s twisting free kick in the closing minute of the half.

Guilford attacked in the first 10 minutes in the second half, with Russo, Turco and Prindle playing tough in the final 18.

A quick Shelton counter resulted in the own goal.

Dias made a long run and looked to connect with Lorent.

Slattery and a teammate got to the ball simultaneously, and the attempted clear bounced back and crossed the line before a hustling Slattery could retrieve the deflection.

With 30 minutes remaining, Shelton now had a two-goal lead — and the Gaels took the score to 4-1 in the next minute with Coleman blasting a shot off the crossbar and down into the goal.

Lorent’s free kick from 30 yards out found Prindle for a winning header.

The Shelton defense lost its shape and Guilford attacked the gaps in the final 20 minutes, with Aidan Buchanan and LaPeak showing off their skills to finish plays.

At 5-3, Dias took a corner from Lorent for a goal in stoppage time.