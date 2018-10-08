Shelton Herald

Domestic violence vigil Tuesday, Oct. 9

By Shelton Herald on October 8, 2018

Every October, the nation observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) to bring light to an issue that affects all communities. Every 9 seconds, a woman is battered in the U.S. One in four women and one in seven men in the U.S. are victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives.

To raise awareness about domestic violence, BHcare’s The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services (UCDVS) will hold a vigil to honor survivors and remember the victims of domestic violence. The candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo at Huntington Center Green, Shelton. In the event of rain, the vigil will be held at Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church St.

Charles Forcier, CSSD Regional Manager for Family Services, will be the keynote speaker. Local police officers will be recognized for their role in the fight against domestic violence. The following members will be recognized: Trooper Michael Thomas from Bethany State Police Troop, Officer Thomas Gugliotti and Officer Scott McCue from Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office, Lt. Andrew Cota from Ansonia Police Department and Detective Richard Bango from Shelton Police Department.

For more information about the vigil, or about domestic violence services call 203-736-2601, ext. 1381, or visit www.bhcare.org. If you need immediate assistance, please call our 24-hour domestic violence hotline 1-888-774-2900.

UCDVS is a program of BHcare that provides services for victims and children of domestic violence free of charge. Each year, over 6,000 abused women and their children walk through the door of UCDVS looking for shelter, help and hope. Learn more at bhcare.org.

 

