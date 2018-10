Photographer Keith Muratori used his drone to get a view from above during Sunday’s Shelton Day celebrations.

Shelton Day was moved to the Riverwalk/Veterans Park this year, making way for a Columbus Day parade on Howe Avenue, organized by the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport.

Shelton Day, organized by the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club, in partnership with the City of Shelton, is held annually on the first Sunday or October.