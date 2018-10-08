Shelton toddler drowns in pool on Copper Penny Lane

A two year-old Shelton boy died Monday morning after being found unresponsive in a relative’s pool on Copper Penny Lane.

Shelton Police and EMS responded to the scene around 11 a.m on Monday, Oct. 8, according to a release from Detective Richard Bango. The toddler was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Based on an initial investigation, police say the boy had wandered outside the Copper Penny Lane home and fell in the pool before being found by a relative. The relative was babysitting the toddler for the day.

The boy lived in Shelton with his parents.

The case remains under investigation.