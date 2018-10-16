Binge and Repeat: The Good Cop’s not so great

Not every show can be a winner. The Good Cop falls into that category of non-winners. The new Netflix series features the oddball casting of Tony Danza and Josh Groban as a crooked ex-cop and his son, a dweeby by-the-book officer.

The big problem with this series is its pacing; the passage of time on this show is scattered all over the place and just leads the audience scratching their heads. The show also fails to find a real identity. Is it a cop show? Is it a comedy? Those two ideas are not mutually exclusive (Brooklyn 99 is a popular comedy that takes place in a precinct so we know it can be done) but this series never really seems to hit its stride or really make the audience care about anything. The writers layered in a sad dead wife/mom plot in an attempt to make Danza and Groban’s characters more likeable, but it falls flat.

At the police station where Groban’s painfully stiff character works, the supporting cast features the same regurgitated cop show tropes that can be found on any of the other hundred or so police-related TV programs. While the crimes committed on the show are fairly intriguing with Nancy Drew-esque plots, the stories are bland. It could be flopping due to the stale and quippy dialogue. Or it could be attributed to the slightly ludicrous plotline that at times features Danza singing, for no other reason than because the series hired an actor known for his singing talents. It should be noted that Groban doesn’t sing in the series, which is surprising given that he is more famous for his vocal talents than acting, with many of his previous roles having him play a version of himself.

Overall, the series isn’t terrible, it just doesn’t hit the mark. It’s the type of series you can watch with distant relatives and not worry about having anything too polarizing pop up in the conversation.

The Good Cop has 10 40-minute episodes available on Netflix. Viewers might also enjoy the campy, zombie romp The Santa Clarita Diet, which is also on Netflix. It follows a suburban family’s efforts to hide the fact that mom has suddenly developed a hankering for human flesh.