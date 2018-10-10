After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

The City of Pearls, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The India Cultural Center of Greenwich is hosting the gala. Sitarist Hidayat Husain Khan, tabla player Enayet Hossain and fusion dance team UConn Surya will perform. The gala will also have a silent auction, dinner and dancing. Proceeds will fund the center’s cultural classes and events. Tickets $200. Info: one.bidpal.net/iccgala2018/welcome.

Arena Rock – A Benefit Concert For Clasp, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Night At The Museum: Bringing Art to Life, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m., Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. The event, which will include a sophisticated, art-inspired scavenger hunt, live music, silent auction, food and tarot card readings. Tickets $50. Info: HousatonicMuseum.org.

Journey Through a Miracle, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Ave., Darien. Mike DelGuidice will perform at the gala. The gala will benefit the Tiny Miracles Foundation. Tickets $250. Info: ttmf.org.

The Four Seasons Ball Changing Seasons, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Proceeds will benefit The Kennedy Center‘s residential services for people with disabilities. Tickets $200. Info: thekennedycenterinc.org.

Walk the Runway, Nov. 4, 2-5 p.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. The local Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) chapter is hosting the fund-raiser for their scholarship fund. Tickets $35, $10 students. Info: email Anne Troxell at [email protected]

VOICES: A Show of Unity, Nov. 11, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Trevor Noah will perform at the Anti-Defamation League’s fundraiser. Tickets $300. Info: theklein.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.