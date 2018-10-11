New community art workshop for adults

A community art workshop is being held on Saturday, Oct. 13, on Papermaking with Papyrus: Part of Second Saturdays: Connect & Create Series.

Sign up for this workshop, organized by the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC). Second Saturdays: Connect & Create, was made possible through a grant awarded by the Horizon Foundation. A total of 10 sessions have been organized.

Adult artists of all abilities are welcome to experience these diverse workshops. Several different art mediums and techniques will be taught in the monthly series.

Papermaking with Papyrus will be the focus of the next workshop taking place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at MDAC at 1042 Broad Street entrance on John Street in Bridgeport.

Kimberly Proctor, an Expressive Arts Facilitator at The Kennedy Center, and owner of K Day Designs, will draw upon her inspiration from the Egyptians and demonstrate how to make paper with papyrus. She will use a harvest of materials from her homegrown papyrus stalks. She will discuss the multi-step papyrus process and will provide each participant with prepared papyrus strips and finished pieces of papyrus paper to write on or decorate. An alternative method of papermaking using brown paper will also be demonstrated. Her illustrations have appeared in several gardening books and her fine art has been featured in solo and group shows in the Northeast.

MDAC was started by The Kennedy Center over five years ago and is named in honor of the late Maggie Daly of Fairfield, a long-time supporter of the arts and The Kennedy Center. While there is not a fee to participate in the workshops, a $10 donation is recommended to defray costs.

“Although The Kennedy Center primarily serves people with disabilities, we are broadening our focus and sharing our expertise with the community at large,” said Richard E. Sebastian, Jr., President and CEO of The Kennedy Center. “We excel in the arts and our first Community Art Workshop held last month was well attended and positively received.”

Second Saturdays successfully launched in September and will continue until June 2019. The premiere workshop was led by NYC artist and educator, Rebecca Goyette. The group explored portraiture by drawing and collaging the contents of the bags we carry around daily. On Nov. 10, in conjunction with the Bridgeport Arts Trail, Katie Loux will teach a Printmaking class. The participants will learn a skill while creating cards for the holidays. “This community engagement and learning opportunity allows us to inspire creative energy through exposing, engaging and educating the community,” said Stephanie Campbell, MDAC Manager.

Visit www.MDA

C-KC.org or call 203-690-1609 for more information.

Pre-registration is preferred. Located in the Read’s Artspace building in downtown Bridgeport, MDAC provides unique programming that assists individuals with disabilities in creative exploration, self-discovery and expansive artistic growth through visual arts, music, dance, yoga and more.

This Day Support Option program is designed for artists with disabilities ready to participate in the arts, both independently and collectively with peer artists and artists in the community.