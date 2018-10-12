Movie Menu: American Sniper, The Departed, Walk the Line and more

Movies can take us to times and places we may only imagine.

And they can make us think.

Here’s what’s showing on broadcast stations and cable this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 12

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

What if a man truly wants to change his life by becoming a fish? Don Knotts asks a whimsical question that, actually, sets up a thoughtful look at destiny and choice.

6 p.m., TCM

American Sniper (2014)

Why won’t we do more, as a country, for our returning veterans? Bradley Cooper masterfully recreates one man’s journey in this thought provoking film from Clint Eastwood.

8 p.m., TNT

The Candidate (1972)

Why can’t voters look beyond the superficial qualities of candidates for office? Robert Redford forecasts a future filled with more puff than substance at the voting booth.

8 p.m., TCM

Mamma Mia (2008)

What can’t Meryl Streep do on the screen? This fun adaptation of the Broadway show, with songs by Abba, showcases the Oscar winner’s musical talents.

8 p.m., E!

Saturday, Oct. 13

Titanic (1997)

What happens when a big ship hits an iceberg? Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet take a long time to answer in this Oscar winner from James Cameron.

1 p.m., Flix

Open Range (2003)

How far will people go to protect themselves in the Old West? Kevin Costner, Robert Duvall and Annette Bening explore the alternatives in this modern classic that Costner directed.

2 p.m., History

Walk the Line (2005)

What does it take for a man to bare his soul in his music? Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for his precise recreation of the life and tunes of Johnny Cash.

2:30 p.m., CMT

The Departed (2006)

How far can people actually travel when haunted by the past? Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon consider the possibilities in this Oscar winner from Martin Scorcese.

2:45 p.m., IFC

American Sniper (2014)

Why won’t we do more, as a country, for our returning veterans? Bradley Cooper masterfully recreates one man’s journey in this thought provoking film from Clint Eastwood.

5 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Oct. 14

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

What makes a veteran’s homecoming so challenging for the soldier and the family? Frederic March and Harold Russell won Oscars for this Best Picture winner from William Wyler.

3:30 p.m., TCM

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

When does intent to commit a crime actually become a crime? Spencer Tracy explores the layers of hatred and anger in the West in this classic from John Sturges.

6:30 p.m., TCM