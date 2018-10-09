Girls soccer: Shelton rallies to defeat Lauralton Hall

The Shelton High girls soccer team came back from a one-goal deficit to defeat Lauralton Hall, 2-1, in a SCC match in Milford on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Joyce scored goals in the 60th and 64th minute for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes, now 9-0-1 overall and 4-0-0 in conference.

Maggie Howard assisted on the first goal.

Cassie Beacham and Noelle Garrettson assisted on the second.

Jackie Haversat scored an unassisted goal five minutes into the second half for the Crusaders (5-5-0).

Shelton’s Arianna Malick made five saves.

Lauralton’s Julia Rush had six stops.

Shelton had 15 shots to 7 for Lauralton.