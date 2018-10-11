Library News: Upcoming events, programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, October 11 and October 18, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

First Spanish with Sandra – Friday, October 12 and October 19, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please note new day and time. Please register.

Theatre Games for Beginners – Monday, October 15. Kids in 4th, 5th, and 6th grades take to the stage with Miss Robin for an hour of improvisational theater games. This class is for beginners – no experience needed. Please register.

Shelton Reading Circle – Tuesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m. This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, October 17 and October 24, 11 a.m. Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 and a half to 4 years old, and caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursday, October 11 and October 18, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Callt 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room.

Alphabits – Thursdays, October 11 and October 18, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – Thursdays, October 11 and October 18, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Friday, October 19, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call for availability at 203-924-1580 or visit www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL – Fridays, October 12 and October 19, 1 p.m.,Attention English Language Learners: Come to Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18-plus, with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up!

MS Support Group – Monday, October 15, 2 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information. New members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot. Due to renovations at Plumb, meeting will be held at Shelton Community Center Art Room #2.

SWCAPA – Monday, October 15, 7 p.m. Southwest chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, October 16 and October 23, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome. On October 23, story time theme will be Fire Safety with special guests from Shelton’s Fire Department. Story time will begin at 10:00 a.m. on that day.

Knit! – Tuesdays, October 16 and October 23, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

SCABGCA – Tuesday, October 16, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – Friday, October 19, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, please call 203-888- 1271. Please Note: Due to Meeting Room renovations, W.I.C. will be meeting in the Connecticut Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/Caregivers with strollers may use the back entrance ramp to enter and exit the building.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.