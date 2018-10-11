Shelton Herald

Southern Connecticut Conference fall sports playoff schedule

By Shelton Herald on October 11, 2018

The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its fall sports playoff schedule.

Boys and Girls Cross Country — defending champions are Xavier (boys), Guilford (girls)

Thursday, Oct. 18 at East Shore Park.

1 p.m. – Freshman Boys

1:40 p.m. – Varsity Girls

2:20 p.m. – Freshman Girls

3 p.m. – Varsity Boys  

3:40 p.m. – Junior Varsity Girls

4:20 p.m. – Junior Varsity Boys

 

Boys Soccer — defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven HS – 7:30 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer – defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven  HS – 5:30 p.m.

 

Girls Volleyball – defending champion is Cheshire

First Round  – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Quarterfinals – Tues., Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Sat, Nov. 3 @East Haven HS – 6 p.m.

 

Field Hockey – defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Sat., Nov. 3 @Guilford HS – 3 p.m.

 

Girls Swimming – defending champion is Cheshire

Diving – Saturday, Oct. 27 @Sheehan HS  – 10 a.m.

Qualifier – Monday, Oct. 29 @Cheshire Community Pool – 4 p.m.

Championship – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Southern Connecticut State University – 6 p.m.

