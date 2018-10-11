Southern Connecticut Conference fall sports playoff schedule

The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its fall sports playoff schedule.
Boys and Girls Cross Country — defending champions are Xavier (boys), Guilford (girls)
Thursday, Oct. 18 at East Shore Park.
1 p.m. – Freshman Boys
1:40 p.m. – Varsity Girls
2:20 p.m. – Freshman Girls
3 p.m. – Varsity Boys
3:40 p.m. – Junior Varsity Girls
4:20 p.m. – Junior Varsity Boys
Boys Soccer — defending champion is Daniel Hand
Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds
Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds
Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven HS – 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer – defending champion is Daniel Hand
Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds
Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds
Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven HS – 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball – defending champion is Cheshire
First Round – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds
Quarterfinals – Tues., Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds
Semifinals – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Higher Seeds
Championship – Sat, Nov. 3 @East Haven HS – 6 p.m.
Field Hockey – defending champion is Daniel Hand
Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds
Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds
Championship – Sat., Nov. 3 @Guilford HS – 3 p.m.
Girls Swimming – defending champion is Cheshire
Diving – Saturday, Oct. 27 @Sheehan HS – 10 a.m.
Qualifier – Monday, Oct. 29 @Cheshire Community Pool – 4 p.m.
Championship – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Southern Connecticut State University – 6 p.m.