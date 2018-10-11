Shelton Fire Log: Oct. 1-8

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 2018, as submitted by the Fire Marshal’s Office:

Monday, Oct. 1

At 7:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 11 for a report of a car fire. Firefighters checked both sides of the highway but found no fires. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 2:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 36 Wheeler Street for a public service call; lockout. A rescue pumper responded.

At 6:15 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 11 Cisco Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:47 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 469 Howe Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue pumper responded.

At 9:34 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 55 Laurel Wood Drive for an odor of gasoline in the house. Firefighters found a snow blower was leaking gasoline in the garage. A ladder responded.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

At 12:50 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 195 Rocky Rest Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 2:24 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #204 Bearsdley Road for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

At 9:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1A High Plains Road for smoke in the house. Firefighters found the smoke was caused by a furnace backfire. Two ladder pumpers responded.

At 11:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 147 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue pumper responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

At 4:05 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Focaccia’s Café at 702 Bridgeport Avenue for an odor in the building. Firefighters found the odor was exhaust from a generator being used for power washing operations at an adjacent occupancy. An engine responded.

At 2:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street for an odor of natural gas in the area. No odor was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

At 5:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 112.5 Cliff Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters found a gas pilot light on a stove in a vacant apartment was the cause. An engine, a ladder truck and a rescue pumper responded.

At 6:54 p.m. the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

Thursday, Oct. 4

At 5:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 632 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A dead battery in a smoke detector was the cause. An engine, a rescue pumper and a ladder pumper responded.

At 7:04 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Meadow Street at Williams Street. A rescue pumper responded.

Friday, Oct. 5

At 10:15 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 30 Beard Sawmill Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a tower truck responded.

At 4:26 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 65 Little Fox Run for a fire alarm activation. An engine responded.

Saturday, Oct. 6

At 12:33 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to an open burning at 238 Waverly Road. An engine responded.

At 3:50 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Wicke Health Care at 584 Long Hill Avenue for a fire alarm activation. Two engines responded.

Sunday, Oct. 7

At 3:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 to assist state police in a search for a person who jumped from a moving vehicle on the highway. The person was no found after a search of the highway. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 12:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights at 187 Meadow Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck and a tower truck responded.

At 4:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue near Bridge Street.

Monday, Oct. 8

At 12:23 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Moose Hill Road for smoke in the area. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 1:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 Sinsabaugh Heights at 187 Meadow Street for a fire alarm activation. A rescue pumper and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:17 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Hampton Inn at 695 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.