Dr. Who’s 11th season filled with firsts

Fans of Dr. Who, the BBC television show that aired more than 50 years ago and was rebooted in 2005, are used to things on the show changing. The main character, the Doctor, regenerates every few years, gaining a new face via a new actor. Fans have been buzzing for months since it was announced in December that lead, Peter Capaldi, would be replaced by Jodie Whittaker. This is the first time in the show’s history the Doctor has been portrayed as a woman. Fans of the show soon discovered this was but one of several big changes to the popular show.

Over the weekend several panel talks took place at New York Comic Con, prior to the Whittaker’s debut on Oct. 7 when the series returned.

About 5,000 people jammed into the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 for a panel featuring the doctor herself along with new showrunner Chris Chibnall (taking over for Steven Moffat who has helmed the show since 2010), executive producer Matt Strevens, and to watch the premiere.

Chibnall called the experience “phenomenally emotional,” and said, “It was really special, it’s a really privilege to bring it out in the open. We are really proud of it.”

Citing her new castmates by name (yes the Doctor has not just one travelling companion but now in another first, she has three!), Whittaker said, “The entire series is a love letter to every incredible inspiration and gem of an idea that could be thrown into a season but to start it with those guys. It’s so hard to convey how proud you are.”

Noting the show’s cast expansion, Chibnall said, “What we tried to do a lot this year is you’re tracing that golden thread back to 1963, back to the work that people did and we are standing on the shoulders of giants of television…who created the show.”

The show has long been known for subtly infusing social commentary and a theme this year certainly looks to be inclusivity. “We’ve thought a lot about what does the Doctor look like in 2018…there is lot of diversity in casting and the stories we will tell are places the show has not gone to before,” he said.

Talking about some of the big reveals in the show’s premiere, Whittaker said she gave input into her costume and built her own sonic screwdriver. She noted her costume has pockets, earning a laugh from the audience, which immediately got the reference to the doctor’s former companion Donna Noble, who talked about pockets in the show’s 2006 Christmas special.

Another Dr. Who panel screening, titled Tardis Time, was held Oct. 5 in the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom and featured the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors David Tennant and Matt Smith as well as recurring character, Professor River Song, played by Alex Kingston.

Asked about the new Doctor, Tennant, who had starred with Whittaker on Broadchurch, said, “It’s very exciting and it’s Jodie! She’s a very lovely choice.”