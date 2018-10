The Shelton High boys cross country team won the SCC Housatonic Division Championship on Wednesday with wins over Amity and Cheshire. The scores were Shelton 27, Amity 30 and Shelton 20, Cheshire 39.

Seniors Robert Dillon, Tyler Pineau, Matt Richard, John DeRosa, Sam Koceruk and juniors Owen Corbett and Matt Cristiano led the team to a 9-0 regular season record.

Coach Mike Gambardella’s Gaels will next compete at the SCC Championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 18, at East Shore Park in New Haven.