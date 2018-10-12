First United to hold roast beef dinner Oct. 13

First United Methodist Church of Shelton welcomes all to its Roast Beef Dinner on Saturday, October 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+) and $9 for Children 12 and under. No reservations needed. Dine in or take out. First United Methodist Church is located at 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton (corner of Long Hill Avenue and Rocky Rest Road). The hall is handicapped accessible, including a new handicapped bathroom.

Call 203- 929-3537 for more details. Proceeds will support the church’s ministries and missions.