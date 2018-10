Erik Lorent scored a pair of goals when the Shelton High boys soccer team defeated Sheehan-Wallingford, 2-0, at Capewell Park on Friday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels improved to 7-4-0.

Isaac Garcia had the rare assist from his keeper position on the first goal.

Vinny Mallozzi assisted on the second goal, as Shelton outshot the Titans, 6-5.

Garcia finished with four saves.

Gabe Wells had four saves for Sheehan, now 5-4-1.