Girls soccer: Shelton High shuts out Branford, 9-0

October 14, 2018

The Shelton High girls soccer team unleashed the full measure of its offense on Saturday when the Gaelettes defeated host Branford High 9-0.

Maggie Howard scored two goals in the first 10 minutes for coach Marvin Miller’s squad, which is now 10-0-1 overall and 6-0-0 in conference.

Noelle Garrettson and Elizabeth Porto added goals to take the score to 4-0 at the half.

Haley Oko and Lindsay Taylor each scored two goals after intermission.

Mackenzie Joyce scored 12 minutes into the half.

Erin Keary and Joyce had two assists.

Esabel Rosa, Howard, Carolyn Maher, Hailey Adcox and Leya Vohra each had one assist.

Arianna Malick (2 saves) and (Rachel Bishop (1 save) combined on the gem in net.

Branford is 3-7-1.

Marcey Girard had 3 saves and Katelyn Robbins 1.

