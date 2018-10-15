Explore Shelton’s trails on Saturday, Oct. 20

With comfortable temperatures and colorful foliage, October is a wonderful month for hiking.

On Saturday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m., the Shelton Trails Committee is holding a hike to explore some of Shelton’s many trails. Hikers will meet at the Paugussett trailhead on Buddington Road, follow the Paugussett Trail to a scenic view of Hope Lake, and return via a slightly different route.

The hike will be approximately 3 miles. The route is mostly gentle ups and downs, with a couple short, steep sections. Children and leashed pets are welcome. The trail is NOT stroller-friendly.

Meet at 3 p.m. at the Paugussett trailhead, just East of 199 Buddington Road. The parking lot is small, but there is also parking available directly across the street. In the event of rain, please check the Shelton Trails Blog (sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/) for updates. To receive email notifications of Shelton Trails Committee events, send your email address to [email protected]