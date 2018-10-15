Shelton Herald

Shelton Police investigating bank robbery on Bridgeport Avenue

By Kate Czaplinski on October 15, 2018

A surveillance photo of the suspect provided by Shelton police.

Shelton Police are asking for help finding a suspect captured on surveillance footage robbing the Key Bank on Bridgeport Avenue Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to 704 Bridgeport Ave. around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15 for the report of a bank robbery.

Police say the suspect pictured in surveillance footage passed the teller a note demanding money from the teller and implying that he had a weapon.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone that may have information regarding the bank robbery or suspect information can contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.  Calls will be kept confidential.

