The SCC boys and girls cross country championship meets are being moved to Friday, Oct. 19 at East Shore Park in New Haven.

Race schedule will be the same…

1 p.m. – Freshman Boys

1:40 p.m. – Varsity Girls — defending champion is Guilford

2:20 p.m. – Freshman Girls

3 p.m. – Varsity Boys – defending champion is Xavier

3:40 p.m. – Junior Varsity Girls

4:20 p.m. – Junior Varsity Boys