Shelton Herald

Girls volleyball: Shelton nets win over Wilbur Cross

By Bill Bloxsom on October 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Kasidy Quiles made an impact n the middle. — David G. Whitham photos

Seniors led the Shelton High girls volleyball team, but they had plenty of help when the Gaelettes celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) victory over Wilbur Cross on Monday.

Lily Boles had 1 ace, 4 digs and 1 kill, Grace Boles 3 aces, 7 digs and 3 kills, Rachel Hansen 2 digs and 4 kills, Julia Jacobs 1 ace, 4 kills and 1 block and Kasidy Quiles 1 dig and 4 kills for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s squad, which improved to 13-4 with the victory over the 9-6 Governors.

The Gaelettes’ service game powered them to victory.

Grace Boles had six service points in the first set: four coming (with two aces) to take the score to 10-8 and she added the game winner as well.

In the second set, Julia Krijgsman had an eight-point stay at the stripe with four aces when Shelton took a 9-2 lead out of the gate. The freshman finished with 13 service points.

Rachel Hansen sends a spike over the net in the 3-0 victory.

Sara DeMarco had three service points in her only turn in game two.

Junior classmate Elizabeth Casinelli accounting for two of those points, with one coming on a resounding block.

Jessica Foss, who delivered a patented match from her setter position, went to Jacob and Reem Abdel-Hack for winning spikes from the middle.

Foss added five service winners late in game two. Abdel-Hack had a win at net off a short return of serve and Foss an ace,

Abdel-Hack’s save at the net prolonged the next point, and Grace Boles’ dig led to a winning spoke from Hack.

Shelton gradually pulled away to victory in the third set.

DeMarco had three consecutive aces to make it four for the game and take the score to 19-11.

Jacobs’ pass led to a Grace Boles’ hit off a blocker, Foss had a tip for a side out, Hansen a winning spike off a pass from Lily Boles.

Abdel-Hack hit another ball that didn’t make it back over the net, before Foss’ tip closed out the sweep.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Darien defeats Shelton to win Class LL
  2. Softball: Shelton teams up to make states
  3. Girls soccer: Gaelettes split Class LL tournament matchups
  4. Girls soccer: Shelton rallies to defeat Lauralton Hall

Tags:

Previous Post SCC cross country championship Friday Next Post LeAnne Bianchine left speechless on Senior Night
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress