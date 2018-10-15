Girls volleyball: Shelton nets win over Wilbur Cross

Seniors led the Shelton High girls volleyball team, but they had plenty of help when the Gaelettes celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) victory over Wilbur Cross on Monday.

Lily Boles had 1 ace, 4 digs and 1 kill, Grace Boles 3 aces, 7 digs and 3 kills, Rachel Hansen 2 digs and 4 kills, Julia Jacobs 1 ace, 4 kills and 1 block and Kasidy Quiles 1 dig and 4 kills for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s squad, which improved to 13-4 with the victory over the 9-6 Governors.

The Gaelettes’ service game powered them to victory.

Grace Boles had six service points in the first set: four coming (with two aces) to take the score to 10-8 and she added the game winner as well.

In the second set, Julia Krijgsman had an eight-point stay at the stripe with four aces when Shelton took a 9-2 lead out of the gate. The freshman finished with 13 service points.

Sara DeMarco had three service points in her only turn in game two.

Junior classmate Elizabeth Casinelli accounting for two of those points, with one coming on a resounding block.

Jessica Foss, who delivered a patented match from her setter position, went to Jacob and Reem Abdel-Hack for winning spikes from the middle.

Foss added five service winners late in game two. Abdel-Hack had a win at net off a short return of serve and Foss an ace,

Abdel-Hack’s save at the net prolonged the next point, and Grace Boles’ dig led to a winning spoke from Hack.

Shelton gradually pulled away to victory in the third set.

DeMarco had three consecutive aces to make it four for the game and take the score to 19-11.

Jacobs’ pass led to a Grace Boles’ hit off a blocker, Foss had a tip for a side out, Hansen a winning spike off a pass from Lily Boles.

Abdel-Hack hit another ball that didn’t make it back over the net, before Foss’ tip closed out the sweep.