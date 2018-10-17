On Stage: This weekend and advance

THIS WEEKEND

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Mamma Mia, through Oct. 20, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Blithe Spirit, through Oct. 20, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets $15-$30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Uncle Vanya, through Oct. 21, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $20. Info: wcsu.edu/svpa/events.asp

Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure, through Oct. 28, Milford Arts Council Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Pantochino Productions will be putting on the musical based on the Netflix series Beat Bugs. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

Evita, through Nov. 11, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Evita tells the passionate and unforgettable life story of Eva Perón, who used her beauty and charisma to escape the slums of Argentina to become the country’s First Lady by the age of 27. Adored by her people as a champion of the poor, she was one of the most powerful women in the world — until her vast ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. Tickets: $53-$84. Info: www.actofct.org.

ADVANCE

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” and celebrates the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian David Feherty: Off Tour, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $53-$179. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Beaux Stratagem, Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. It’s the tale of two penniless playboys who flee their creditors to roam the countryside seeking to marry rich and, if possible, beautiful women. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Spanish Tragedy, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. The ghost of Don Andrea, a Spanish nobleman killed in a recent battle with Portugal. Accompanied by the spirit of Revenge, he tells the story of his death. Free. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Lisa Lampanelli, Nov. 3, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The show will benefit the Center for Family Justice. Tickets $75-$175. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix: A Comedy Adventure Dog Show, Nov. 4, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The show features rescue dogs. Tickets $25. Info: idgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Peppa Pig Live, Nov. 9, 2 and 6 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $29.50-$49.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Trae Crowder, Frew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester will perform in the comedy show. Tickets $49.50-$149.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tim Allen: Live On Stage, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $51-$127. Info: palacestamford.org.

Dance to the Holidays with Tony Dovolani & Karina Smirnoff, Nov. 18, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*A Charlie Brown Christmas, Nov. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-40. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Nov. 27, 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $15-$32. Info: palacestamford.org.

SPAMALOT, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $34-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.