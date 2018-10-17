Food Trucks on the River launches this Friday

Live music, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ costume parade and pumpkin-painting are a few attractions organizers hope will draw a crowd to downtown Shelton this Friday for a new fall event.

Food Trucks on the River, Oct. 19 from 4-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, is free and will have something for every age, according to Jimmy Tickey, one of the founding members of Celebrate Shelton.

The Food Trucks event is the latest added to the calendar by Celebrate Shelton, an initiative that highlights the community with fun and family-friendly events. Celebrate Shelton was launched in 2011 by Tickey, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Michael Skrtic. Since then it has organized summer’s Downtown Sounds concerts and the annual Holiday Community Tree Lighting.

“We really wanted to do something in the fall that is family-friendly, fun and free for families to come to the downtown area and enjoy a nice fall night,” Tickey said.

Celebrate Shelton is partnering with Adam’s House, which is a non-profit based in downtown Shelton offering grief counseling and peer support in a home-like setting for children and families.

Proceeds from pumpkin-painting on Friday will go directly to Adam’s House and representatives from the organization will be on-site to share more about the mission.

“They work with kids and families in providing trauma and mental health services,” Tickey said. “These are extremely valuable services that don’t always get a lot of attention.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Spooner House food pantry. A suggested $5 donation would go back into supporting Celebrate Shelton events.

“There is a suggested donation but this is really a free event,” Tickey said. “We want everyone to feel welcome to come and have a nice night in downtown Shelton.”

Food trucks, more

Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be live music from The Lone Gnome/Benny Mikula. Parents, bring kids for a special costume parade at 5:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. live music will continue with Tracy Jo & The Toads Acoustic Duo. The event will end with a DJ dance party provided by Big Boy Entertainment from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m..

“We have brought you the best of CT’s food trucks, live music, a kids costume parade along with a huge beer garden highlighting the official beer of our event, New England Brewing Company,” said Nicole Heriot-Mikula in a press release, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

Tickey said he, Heriot-Mikula and Skrtic went around the state to choose the best food trucks. Each truck coming on Friday was announced in a Facebook Live video on the Celebrate Shelton page.

With the forecast clear earlier this week, Tickey has his fingers crossed they won’t need to use a rain date of Friday, Oct. 26. If the forecast changes, a decision will made by Friday morning.

For the latest on the event, including participating food trucks, visit www.celebrateshelton.com.

Food Trucks on the River at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Star 99.9, Shelton Exchange Club and New England Brewing Company.