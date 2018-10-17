Shelton Herald

Shelton Planning and Zoning Administrator leaving for job in Monroe

By Kate Czaplinski on October 17, 2018

Planning and Zoning Administrator Rick Schultz. – file photo

Shelton Planning and Zoning Administrator Rick Schultz  announced his resignation in a press release Wednesday afternoon. After 22 years in Shelton, Schultz has accepted a position in Monroe.

Read Schultz’s full statement below:

I want to thank the residents of Shelton for giving me the opportunity to serve them in my capacity as Planning and Zoning Administrator for the past 22 years. 

I have enjoyed working with my colleagues, board and commissions, mayor and the business community during this time. 

I am especially proud of assisting in the redevelopment of downtown, writing the City’s first open space plan and participating in the neighborhood planning and business meetings. 

I have accepted the position of Town Planner for the Town of Monroe, CT and look forward to building a professional relationship as I have done in Shelton. 

 

