The Shelton High boys soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Daniel Hand of Madison at Capewell Park in Shelton.

Eric Lorent scored two goals, one on a breakaway and another via a penalty kick, but the Tigers got a brace from Matt Cifarelli and the game-winning goal from Lee Wildermann in the second half.

Both teams recorded six shots.

Gael keeper Isaac Garcia made five saves; Hand keeper Clayton Knibbs made five saves.

Shelton dropped to 7-5; Hand fell to 9-1-2.