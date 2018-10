The Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Wilbur Cross, 7-1, behind a five-goal first-half onslaught in New Haven.

Mackenzie Joyce netted two goals, while Haley Oko, Leya Vohra, Lindsay Taylor, Maggie Howard and Zoe Rogers added single markers.

Thea Ranelli scored the lone goal for the Governors (2-10-1).

Oko, Erin Keary, Elizabeth Porto, Joyce, Vohra, Haley Adcox and Lindsey Iadarola had assists for Shelton (12-0-1).