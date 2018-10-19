Work on Route 110 to continue through Oct. 30

Milling and resurfacing of roughly two miles of Route 110, between Route 8 in downtown Shelton and Petremont Lane, is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, Oct. 30, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The project, which started Oct. 3, had an initial completion date of Oct. 22.

Crews are working overnight, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 110 from .02 mile north of Petremont Lane to .15 mile south of Route 8 in downtown Shelton. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone.