Letter: Brill’s honesty and integrity are perfect for Shelton

To the Editor:

Every time I meet Monica Brill, I am more impressed. She has no political ties or back room obligations. Her answers to tough questions are a model for authenticity, and she listens to everyone’s point of view. She is more than qualified for the job because she has years of financial management experience and an admirable string of successes. Show me another Senate candidate who has generously dedicated their career to helping non-profit and charitable organizations to manage their money to assure that as many people are helped as possible. I am tired of the same old political game. It’s time for fresh thinking. Let’s have a senator who will represent all of our interests. Monica Brill has what it takes to make tough decisions in Hartford.

In November, Monica has my vote.

John Girard, Shelton resident