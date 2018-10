The Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Sheehan High of Wallingford, 4-1, in an SCC matchup.

Zoe Rogers, Erin Keary, Leya Vohra and Mackenzie Joyce netted the goals for the Gaelettes. Cassie Beacham had two assists and Haley Adcox added one.

Julia Podchaiski scored for Sheehan (6-8-1).

Shelton improved to 13-0-1.