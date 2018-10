Erik Lorent’s breakaway goal in the 78th minute powered Shelton High to a 2-1 victory over previously-unbeaten Fairfield Prep at Rafferty Stadium.

Lorent also set up Shelton’s first goal of the game, scored by Vincent Mallozzi in the 10th minute.

Conner Moore had a goal that tied the game for the Jesuits (13-1-1).

Isaac Garcia made 10 saves in goal for Shelton (8-5-0).