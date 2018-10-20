Football: Gaels rally past North Haven in thriller

Jake Roberts threw a 24-yard touchdown to Paul Ferrigno midway through the fourth quarter, as Shelton High rallied to a 28-24 SCC Tier 1 victory over North Haven at Vanacore Field on Friday.
Shelton (6-0) then forced a turnover on downs to halt the ensuing Indian drive, dragging down tailback Devan Brockamer short of the marker on fourth-and-2 from the North Haven 45.
Getting the ball back with just over three minutes left in the game, the Gaels successfully ground out the clock. Jack Carr provided the key play of the possession, ripping off a 33-yard run down inside North Haven 6, to set up the victory formation.
Following a rushes by Georgio Ghazal and Roberts, Shelton kneeled out the clock to escape with the hard-fought victory.
After trailing 14-7 at the break, North Haven (5-1) twice took the lead in the second half.
The Indians evened the score at 14 on the opening drive of the third, when quarterback Justin White’s first pass of the game went to Noah Perillie for a 22-yard touchdown. That capped a five-play, 65-yard scoring drive.
The Indians then took their first lead of the game on Chase Dicarlo’s 22-yard field goal, before Shelton answered back.
Taking over on the Gael 11 with 1:34 left in the third, Carr rumbled for 36 yards on first down. Three plays later, Roberts lofted a 34-yard pass to David Yakowicz — who made a sprawling grab at the North Haven 1.
Roberts then leapt over the pile for a 1-yard score, his third rushing TD of the game, with Nick Andrade’s third of four successful PATs staking Shelton to a 21-17 edge with 11:47 left to play.
Undaunted, North Haven pulled ahead again just 93 seconds later.
Taking over at their own 45 following a long kickoff return, the Indians needed just four plays, and one Shelton facemask penalty, to regain the lead.
Max Augustine’s three-yard dive into the end zone made it 24-21 at the 10:14-mark of the final frame, setting the stage for Roberts and Ferrigno’s go-ahead connection with 7:09 left to play.
Roberts ran for two first-half touchdowns, from two yards and one yard respectively, sandwiched around a two-yard Corey Hooks plunge for North Haven, to give Shelton its 14-7 halftime advantage.