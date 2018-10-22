Tour Shelton’s oldest burial ground this Saturday

A walking tour of Shelton’s oldest cemetery will share “true tales told from the graves,” according to organizers.

If These Stones Could Talk, jointly presented by the Shelton Historical Society and the Long Hill Burying Ground Association, will give participants a tour of the Long Hill Burying Ground — the oldest cemetery in Shelton. The cemetery is tucked away on lower Long Hill Avenue near the intersection of Constitution Blvd., adjacent to Route 8.

The program is this Saturday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. and is a $5 admission for adult. Students can attend for free. The fee will benefit both organizations.

Presenter Marty Coughlin has researched those who once lived in the region. A Revolutionary War private from a family with divided loyalties, an ambassador to Belgium, and members of Shelton’s founding families are a few of the individuals whose lives will be discussed. According to organizers, the oldest cemeteries in Connecticut can be examined carefully to learn much about society of the past. Ancient epitaphs and gravestone symbolism proclaim religious beliefs and values of the individuals and their families, give us clues about the person’s social and socioeconomic standing, and occasionally tell how the individual met his or her demise — perhaps by disease or injury.

Participants are asked to dress appropriately for weather conditions and sturdy shoes are recommended.

Parking along the street is limited. In case of rain, the event will take place on Sunday, October 28 at 1 p.m.

For additional information, please call 203-925-1803, see Shelton History Center’s Facebook page where there will be a notice in case of rain.