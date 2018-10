The Shelton High girls volleyball team beat Sheehan High of Wallingford, 3-0, in an SCC match.

The Gaelettes won 25-23, 25-15 and 25-17, improving to 14-4 overall. Sheehan fell to 7-11.

Jess Foss had four aces, 31 aces and 13 digs; Elizabeth Casinelli added four kills, nine digs and one block; Grace Boles had three digs and five kills.