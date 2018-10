The Shelton High boys soccer team drew Cheshire High, 1-1, on Monday in a Southern Connecticut Conference matchup.

Erik Lorent headed home to put the Gaels ahead in first half, before Jack Loura scored the equalizer for the Rams at 16:16 of the second half.

Shelton’s Isaac Garcia made eight saves to in net, while Nathan Pisani made four for Cheshire.

The Gaels, with a record of 9-5-1, wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at Finn Stadium against West Haven High (7-8).