Trick or Trunk Family Night Oct. 31

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau will be sponsoring the annual Trick or Trunk Family Night on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot at 675 Constitution Boulevard North.

This is a free family event and requires no registration. All children are welcome with an adult. Decorated vehicles will be competing for prizes and will be handing out treats to the trick or treaters.

If you are interested in volunteering to decorate your vehicle, you MUST register ahead of time by contacting Dee Kopec at [email protected] or call Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 for more information. Gift Cards of $100 will be awarded for the following categories: Cutest Trunk, Scariest Trunk, Most Original Trunk and Best in Show Trunk.