Library News: Upcoming programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Please note: Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations. There will not be a book sale this October due to renovations to the meeting room at Plumb

Please Note: Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the year. Please check back in the new year to see about volunteer opportunities.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, October 25 and November 1, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!

First Spanish with Sandra – Friday, October 26 and November 2, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please note new day and time. Please register.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, October 31 and November 7, 11 a.m. Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, November 2, 1 p.m. The selection for September is Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler. This is a lush, raw, thrilling novel of the senses – of taste and hunger, seeing and understanding, love and desire. Sweetbitter is ultimately about the power of what remains after disillusionment and the transformation and wisdom that comes from our experiences, sweet and bitter. December’s title is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towels. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursday, October 25 and November 1, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Please note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Alphabits – Thursdays, October 25 and November 1, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun!

Life is Art – Thursdays, October 25 & November 1, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Connect: ELL – Fridays, October 26 and November 2, 1 p.m. Attention English Language Learners: Come to Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18-plus, with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up! Beginning October 5, Connect ELL meeting time will be changed to 1 p.m.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Fridays, October 26 and November 2, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Please note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Gallery Showing: Joyce Kopac – Saturday, October 27, 1 p.m. Ms. Kopac will be showcasing some of her work located in our gallery. Light refreshments will be provided; this program is free and open to the public.

Bookworms Story Time – Monday, October 29, 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Knit! – Tuesdays, October 30 and November 6, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.