The Shelton Gaels Alumni Association will sponsor its annual Golden Gael Award event on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Highland Golf Club, 261 Wooster St., Shelton.

The cost is $35 per person and includes a buffet dinner. There will be a cash bar, door prizes, and raffle prizes. All proceeds go to the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. For further information email

Stephen Arena at: [email protected] or phone Bob Zuraw at; 203-929-6601 or Karen McGovern at: 203-606-7458.