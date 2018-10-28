Girls soccer: Shelton to host Amity in SCC semifinals

Mackenzie Joyce’s goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Shelton High girls soccer team a 3-2 victory over Cheshire High in the Southern Connecticut Conference quarterfinal round.

Coach Marvin Miller’s No. 2 seeded Gaelettes (15-1-1) will host No. 3 Amity Regional (13-3-1) in the semifinal on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Shelton defeated the Spartans, 3-0, on Oct. 2.

Erin Keary scored goals in the 42nd and 50th minute to give the Gaelettes a 2-0 advantage, before No. 7 Cheshire (7-6-1) rallied back when Kaitlyn Loura and Marissa Brough found the back of the net.

Haley Oko had the assist on the game-winner.

Cassie Beacham assisted on Neary’s first goal and Haley Adcox on the second.

Shelton’s Arianna Malick had 11 saves; Cheshire’s Seymone Rosenberg seven.