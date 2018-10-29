Shelton Herald

Boys soccer: Shelton Gaels to visit Prep in SCC semis

By Shelton Herald on October 29, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Shelton High boys soccer team advanced to the Southern Connecticut Conference semifinals with a 1-0 double overtime victory over previously unbeaten Daniel Hand on Sunday at the Surf Club in Madison.

An own-goal with 1:25 remaining in the second overtime decided the contest between coach Isaac Montalvo’s sixth-seeded Gaels and the third-seeded Tigers (12-1-3).

Shelton (11-5-1) will visit No. 2 Fairfield Prep (15-1-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m at Rafferty Stadium on the Fairfield University campus. The Jesuits upended No. 7 Amity Regional 2-0 in their quarterfinal.

Shelton and Prep split decisions in the regular season: the Jesuits winning the first game 3-1 and the Gaels taking the second 3-1.

No. 1 seed Xavier-Middletown will play No. 4 Branford High in the other semi.

The title game is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at West Haven High.

Shelton’s Isaac Garcia made 11 saves versus Daniel Hand.

The Tigers’ Clayton Knibbs had five saves.

Shelton Herald

