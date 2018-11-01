This Weekend: Plays, concerts and more

Still Life

The Still Life & Light exhibit runs Nov. 1-30 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Accomplice

Accomplice will be staged Nov. 1-18 at 2 and 8 p.m. at Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Egyptomania

Egyptomania: The Western Fascination with Egypt exhibit runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 27 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

The God Game

The God Game runs Nov. 1-18 at the Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Artisan party

The Festive American Artisan Show Preview Party is on Nov. 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $125. For more information visit, wiltonhistorical.org.

American Artisan Show

The American Artisan Show runs Nov. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. From tramp art to whirligigs, home accessories to jewelry, visitors can see how time-honored techniques and traditional methods are used to create what the show’s organizers call “beautiful contemporary objects.” Tickets are $10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Art show

The annual Fall Art Show & Sale runs Nov. 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, Newtown. For more information, visit scanart.org.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be staged Nov. 2-18 at the MTC MainStage, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$55. For more information, visit musictheatreofct.com.

Baron Wolman

The Baron Wolman photography exhibit runs Nov. 2 -18 at C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. The exhibit features photos by Baron Wolman, chief photographer for Rolling Stone Magazine. For more information, visit cparkergallery.com.

Maps

America’s Story in Maps exhibit runs Nov. 2-30 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be an illustrated talk with map collector Joel Third on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. as past of the exhibit. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mipso

Mipso will perform on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Dan Mills will also perform. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit, fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oh Hellos

The Oh Hellos will perform on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Samantha Crain will also perform. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Garfunkel

Art Garfunkel will perform on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Quince Festival

The Quince Festival runs Nov. 3-4 at the White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman. They will be serving six dishes made with quince and have live music. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

Gem show

The Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival runs Nov. 3-4 at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich. There will be door prizes, a mini-mine for children and more. Tickets are $6. For more information, visit StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Fall Harvest

The Fall Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale is on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk, 19 Lexington Avenue, Norwalk.

Lisa Lampanelli

Lisa Lampanelli will perform on Nov. 3 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The show will benefit the Center for Family Justice. Tickets are $75-$175. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Diwali

Diwali: The Indian Festival of Lights is on Nov. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Dance and costumed performances will be held at Christ and Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane, Westport. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

*Mixed ensemble

The (Not) Just for Kids: Celebrate Piece – Mixed Ensemble concert is on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Turkey dinner

The annual Turkey Dinner is on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Jesse Lee, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit jesselee.org.

Tiny Miracles

The Journey Through a Miracle gala is on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Avenue, Darien. Mike DelGuidice will perform at the gala. The gala will benefit the Tiny Miracles Foundation. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit ttmf.org.

Changing Seasons gala

The Four Seasons Ball Changing Seasons gala is on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street, Wilton. Proceeds will benefit The Kennedy Center‘s residential services for people with disabilities. Tickets are $200. For more information, visit thekennedycenterinc.org.

HarvestFest

HarvestFest is on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Road, Westport. Proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Tickets are $160. For more information, visit harvestfest.eventbrite.com.

Swingin Down the Lane

Swingin Down the Lane is on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Award-winning jazz vocalists Marcus Goldhaber and Gabrielle Stravelli will perform. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

The Commitments

The Stars from The Commitments will perform on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Blues Brothers

The Official Blues Brothers Revue will be performed on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The duo, comprised of Kieron Lafferty and Wayne Catania, were hand-picked by Dan Aykroyd, Judith Belushi Pisano and the original Blues Brothers musical director, Paul Shaffer. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix

Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix: A Comedy Adventure Dog Show is on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The show features rescue dogs. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit idgefieldplayhouse.org.

Walk the Runway

Walk the Runway is on Nov. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. The local Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) chapter is hosting the fund-raiser for its scholarship fund. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, email Anne Troxell at [email protected].

Madera Winds

The Madera Winds — Piano Takes Five will be performed on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Jake Street

Jake Street will perform on Nov. 4 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit stbarnabasgreenwich.org.

Evensong

Evensong will be performed on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The Trinity Episcopal Church and Christ & Holy Trinity choirs will perform. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-255-0454.

Heroes for Hope

The Heroes for Hope fund-raiser is on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Leukemia survivor Andrew Faas will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $180. For more information, visit ICRFonline.org/HeroesforHope2018.

Lillias White

Lillias White will perform on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $35-$100. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Parsonsfield

Parsonsfield will perform on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Sawyer Fredericks, season 8 winner of The Voice, is a member of the band. Tickets are $27.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.