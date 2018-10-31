Teens take ‘Center Stage’

Center Stage’s annual Teen Musical Theatre Workshop will play at the Shelton theatre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 4. The Teen Musical Theatre Workshop is a musical review featuring forty high school students from eight Connecticut high schools, and it is directed by Justin Zenchuk and Katherine Sedlock, who also direct the Shelton High School Drama Club.

“We have talented teen performers from a wide range of cities,” said the theater’s Artistic Director, Gary Scarpa. “Besides Shelton, we have performers from Bridgeport, Ansonia, Oxford, Seymour, Milford, Woodbridge, Orange and Trumbull,” said Scarpa

The program promotes an enthusiasm and a love for musical theatre performance. As performers, teens are taught valuable skills in “selling” a song, in solo and ensemble singing, and in dancing. In the process, cast members also learn that great performances are the result of great rehearsals. Other important skills learned during the rehearsal period include: working with deadlines, preparedness, precision, responsibility, organization, and group collaboration.

Justin Zenchuk commented, “The cast has been working hard for 12 weeks, learning an incredible volume of music and choreography. It’s a high energy, feel good kind of show. Our audiences will walk out of the theater feeling great about young people!”

Scarpa added, “Teens have been an incredibly important presence in our theater since we opened our doors in 2005. So many kids grow up at Center Stage. In this show, more than any other, kids grow not only as performers, but as people too, while having fun in the process! Many of the participants say that the Teen Musical Theatre Workshop has benefited them by teaching them not only about theater, but also by teaching them lessons for life as well.”

Center Stage is located in the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center at 54 Grove Street. Tickets for the show are $ 15 and all seating is reserved. To order tickets, visit 203-225-6079 or visit www.centerstageshelton.org