Shelton Herald

Open house for 8th grade students

By Julie Miller on October 31, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

An open house for 8th graders from Milford, Shelton and Trumbull, is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road.

Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more.

All are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions on Thursday, Nov. 1; 5:30-6:30 p.m., or 7-8 p.m.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Related posts:

  1. Shelton HS grad wins retired teacher scholarship
  2. Bat Mitzvah celebration at Congregation B’nai Torah
  3. Religious News and upcoming holiday events
  4. Spaghetti supper and more religious events

Tags: ,

Previous Post Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals Next Post Letter: Re-elect a strong team
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress