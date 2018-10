To the Editor:

As a long time Shelton resident, I endorse the re-election of State Senator, Kevin Kelly, State Representative Jason Perillo and State Representative, Ben McGorty this November. I have worked with these fine gentlemen on various occasions. They represent the citizens of Shelton and surrounding towns. These gentlemen continue to advocate for our great city. Please vote on November 6th and re-elect this strong team!

David Gidwani, First Ward Alderman