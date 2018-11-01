American Legion donates new ‘Stars and Stripes’ to Shelton High

As Veterans Day approaches, new American flags throughout Shelton High School are honoring a hometown hero — thanks to a donation from Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16.

After mold ruined some of school’s American Flags over the summer, Principal Beth Smith began looking for replacements. She sought the advice of Mike Kellett, of the Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, on where SHS should purchase several new flags for classrooms and offices.

Instead of passing along a vendor, Kellett took the request back to members of Post 16, who decided to donate some two dozen American Flags to the school. The donation was delivered last week.

“Post 16 donated 24 classroom American flags to Shelton High School in memory of Shelton’s World War I casualties killed 100 years ago in 1918, including Post 16 namesake, Charles W. Sutter, who was the first City of Shelton resident killed in action during World War I,” Kellett told The Herald.

Each flag will be accompanied by a small laminated card, noting the dedication to Shelton’s World War 1 casualties.

Principal Smith said the donation means a lot to both staff and students.

“This is the perfect example of us having a need and the community stepping up to support us,” Smith said. “It connects to our core values of students, staff, parents and the community working together.”

Smith hopes this could expand local connections with Shelton’s veterans.

“We are already active with the American Legion for our Veterans Day programs but, maybe this can help us build on it,” Smith said.