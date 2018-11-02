Man arrested for Halloween DUI mistakenly identified as a Shelton school security guard

A man arrested for DUI in Stratford Wednesday night was erroneously reported by police as working as a security guard in Shelton.

Superintendent Christopher Clouet said Friday morning that the suspect, Michael Barrett, does not work for Shelton Public Schools. The suspect was mistakenly identified by Stratford police as working in Shelton’s Booth Hill School and the story was picked up by several local media outlets.

Michael Barrett, 47, of Woodcrest Avenue in Stratford, was charged Wednesday night with risk of injury to a child, operating under the influence and failure to drive right, after police say he was drunk while driving his daughter around trick-or-treating.

Barrett has been identified as working as a security guard at Trumbull’s Booth Hill School.

At the time of his arrest, Barrett was found to have a blood alcohol content of .191. The legal limit is .08.

On Wednesday night, police said they were called to Nichols and North avenues for a car accident.

Police said Barrett had been driving his 12-year-old daughter, who was in a Halloween costume, around the neighborhood so that she could go trick-or-treating, when he struck a car driven by a woman who was doing the same thing with her children.

Police said Barrett smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he had six drinks. They said he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. His daughter was turned over to a relative.

Barrett’s bond was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.