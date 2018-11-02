Election 2018: Perillo, Matto face-off in race for the 113th House District

Democrat Elaine Matto is challenging incumbent state Rep. Jason Perillo in the 113th House District, representing Shelton.

Read the background of and statements from each candidate below. To find your voting location and a sample ballot for Tuesday’s Election, click here.

Elaine Matto, Democrat

Background: Elaine moved to Shelton in 1983. Elaine and her late husband Ralph Matto helped to start the first ever Shelton Day and downtown merchants association. Elaine is well-versed in development in Shelton, which serves her well as a longtime Planning and Zoning Commissioner since 2011. She works collaboratively with staff and Commissioners, regardless of political party. Elaine has a keen understanding of the Planning and Zoning process and evaluates all proposals fairly, with the interests of the citizens of Shelton as her primary consideration.

Candidate statement: I am running for State Representative to represent the hard working families from Shelton in Hartford. As your State Representative, I will work for you -— not for special interests.

No one should be forced to choose between their family, their well-being and the job they need. That’s why we must have Paid Family Leave and Paid Sick Days, which benefit workers and their families. I also supports raising the minimum wage which lift up working and middle-class families in Shelton.

As a nurse for many years, I have seen the devastation that results when people do not have comprehensive affordable health insurance. I understand what needs to be done to address the challenges we face in achieving quality, affordable health care.

I believe we should be strengthening and expanding our healthcare systems, not working to undermine or defund them. I promise to work with legislators to make improvements to our health care systems.

Jason Perillo, Republican (incumbent)

Background: Jason served as the Chief of Shelton’s Echo Hose Ambulance. He was an Alderman, Vice-Chairman of the Tax Board, and Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Downtown Subcommittee. He is the fourth generation of his family to call Shelton home.

Jason is a CPA and earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from Boston College. Professionally, Jason is an executive at a large, non-profit addiction recovery center.

He belongs to St. Joseph Church and is a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Jason and his wife, Becky, raise their four-year-old daughter, Lydia, in the childhood home of his grandfather, former Shelton Mayor Vincent Tisi.

Candidate statement: I am running for re-election because my work for Shelton is not done. Obtaining funding for downtown redevelopment, loan forgiveness for the construction of SIS, and passing laws that benefit local farms are great successes but there is much more in the pipeline.

We must achieve certain goals. First, we must design a balanced state budget that includes no new spending as well as appropriate tax cuts. Second, we must phase out the income tax on middle-wage earners over the next ten years. By focusing our tax relief on these workers, we take pressure off wages and prices—a boost for the Connecticut economy. Third, (and more locally) we need to continue to revitalize Downtown Shelton. We do that by clearing the path for local property-owners and stepping in when it is appropriate for government to do so. Much of my role is to cut through red tape. I have done that by effectively “working the system.”

My experience helps me to be effective. I have been serving Shelton for nearly twenty years in many official and volunteer capacities. I understand how the City works – and why it succeeds. I also understand how the State of CT works – and why it fails. I believe that is a very valuable combination.

Businesses can flourish in Connecticut only after we deliver a sense of predictability. Governor Malloy’s policies and their terrible impact on our economy are issue number one when it comes to a lack of predictability.